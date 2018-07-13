‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Ridley, Inkling, and Wolf Amiibo Pre-Orders Are Live

Ridley, Inkling, and Wolf are joining the Super Smash Bros. amiibo lineup, and they’re slated to arrive on December 7th – the same day as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.However, pre-orders for both the Ridley and Wolf amiibo are live on Amazon at this very moment. You can also reserve the Inkling amiibo at Best Buy. Presumably, Inkling will be added to Amazon in the coming days, so keep tabs on the link above. The entire lineup is priced at $15.99.

On a related note, Nintendo recently revealed that many of the original Super Smash Bros. amiibo would be re-released starting later this year for $12.99. We also know that returning characters Pichu, Daisy and Ice Climbers will be added at some point in the near future.

In other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate accessory news, the game will support a “new” version of the classic Nintendo GameCube controller. It’s basically the same as the one Nintendo offered for the Wii U version of Smash Bros, so if you already own the Wii U adapter for the controller, there’s no need to purchase another – it will work for the Switch as well. If you don’t own it, Nintendo has re-released the adapter with new branding. The adapter is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $19.99. The controller itself is available to pre-order here for an additional $29.99. Both are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

Of course, if you’re going to get amiibo and a GameCube controller for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you’re going to need the game. Fortunately you get your pre-order in on Amazon until December 7th with a 20% Prime discount. If you’re committed to getting this game, it’s best to grab the discount early just in case anything changes. Plus, you won’t be charged until the game ships and you’ll get any extra discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

From Nintendo:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will include every single fighter ever featured in the series’ nearly two-decade run, making it one of the biggest crossover events in gaming history. Fans can enjoy returning favorites like Ice Climbers and Pokémon Trainer, as well as newly announced fighters like Ridley from the Metroid series and Inkling from the Splatoon series. The game supports a variety of controller options, including Nintendo GameCube controllers (original or newly designed), Joy-Con controllers or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. With Nintendo Switch, players can throw down whenever and wherever they like in Handheld or Tabletop mode while enjoying online play.”

