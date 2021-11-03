Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals Banjo-Kazooie Only Trailed Sora in Fan Ballot

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has revealed that Banjo-Kazooie was the first character that trailed Sora in the Fighter’s Ballot that took place many years ago. Within recent weeks, Sakurai confirmed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts was the character that most fans wanted to see when the Ballot in question took place all the way back in 2015. And while the full results from this fan vote have never been publicly divulged, Sakurai has now confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie ended up in the second overall spot.

In a new conversation with Japanese publication Famitsu (translated by PushDustIn), Sakurai opened up more about the process that was involved with bringing each DLC character to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since the game’s launch in 2018. In doing so, he touched on Banjo-Kazooie’s addition to Smash Ultimate, which transpired back in 2019. Sakurai said that the iconic platformer duo followed behind Sora in the Fighter Ballot, which clearly means that they ended up finishing in second place. Sakurai didn’t have much else to say about Banjo’s addition in this interview, but he did note that composer Grant Kirkhope was the first musician ever brought in from outside to help create a track for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Let’s continue with Banjo & Kazooie.

Sakurai: “In the Fighter’s Ballot, Banjo & Kazooie followed Sora. Their concept was ‘two fighting as one’. Wonderwing is a move that’s unique to them too as it’s the only move that can be used up to 5 times. Because of that, it’s very strong.” — Will (PushDustIn) (@PushDustIn) November 3, 2021

As a whole, this is a pretty impressive feat for Banjo-Kazooie given how many fans took part in the Super Smash Bros. Fighter Ballot so many years back. For Sora to end up in the first overall position makes a lot of sense given how popular Kingdom Hearts is in both Japan and the West. But for Banjo-Kazooie, which is largely a character only beloved in the western market, to end up this high on the ballot just goes to show how many fans of the dormant series remain. As such, it would seem logical that those at Xbox would want to make good on that lingering love for Banjo-Kazooie by announcing a new game in the franchise, but no such move has yet to come to fruition.

What do you think about the results of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ballot? Are you surprised that Sora and Banjo-Kazooie ended up so high on the list? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.