Sora Is Now Live in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 13.0.0 is now live on Nintendo Switch, which means players can now use Sora in the game! The star of Disney and Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts franchise is the most highly-demanded fighter in the history of Super Smash Bros., and the character is accompanied by additional content from his original series, including nine music tracks, and a new stage. Nintendo Switch owners that have save data from Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory can also unlock a tenth track, as well. Last but not least, Sora has a plethora of skins from the series, and readers can see all of them right here.

Sora is the final fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2, and players that purchased the pass can get the fighter as soon as they download the game’s update. Anyone that did not purchase the pass can still access Sora by purchasing the individual Challenger Pack for $5.99. The pass is a much better deal, but it stands to reason that some Kingdom Hearts fans not interested in the rest of the DLC fighters might want to purchase Sora by himself.

In addition to the Kingdom Hearts content, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 13.0.0 also allows players to purchase a new batch of Mii Fighter costumes. The final Mii Fighter costumes include Splatoon‘s Octoling and Judd, as well as Doom Slayer from the Bethesda franchise. The costumes are each available for $.75.

Now that the game’s final update is live, development on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has officially come to an end! The game might still receive the occasional balance patch, but fans should not expect to see any additional fighters or Mii fighter costumes in the future. It’s been a heck of a run for the game, and Sora is an excellent high point for director Masahiro Sakurai to end on. Of course, a follow-up to the game for Nintendo’s next console seems all-but-inevitable, but for now, fans will just have to be happy with the game as is.

