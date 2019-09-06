Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Possibly Revealed

Super Smash Bros. fans have been asking for it for years, yet, Nintendo has been steadfast in pretending these fans, and the character they are fans of, don’t exist. No, I’m not talking about DOOM Guy, Master Chief, or Crash Bandicoot….I’m talking about the one, the only, Waluigi. A man of the people, and the best Mario Tennis player of all-time. For years, Super Smash Bros. fans have been trying to get Waluigi in the series, and this has continued with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. Alas, the beloved character couldn’t even make the largest roster in Super Smash Bros. history, and we are now four DLC characters deep and there’s still been no sign of the real protagonist of Mario. But that may be changing soon.

There’s an old Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC leak that apparently predicted the Banjo-Kazooie announcement before it happened. And interestingly, the leak claimed an Undertale was coming to the game next. Now, obviously this wasn’t true, because Terry Bogard is the game’s next DLC fighter. However, an Undertale character did come to the game. In case you missed it, Sans from Undertale has been added to the game as a special Mii Gunner costume. So, obviously, the leak wasn’t entirely accurate, but it seems to have partially been onto something. And given how left-field the Undertale prediction was in the first place, has some fans thinking there may be something to this leak. As you may know, leaks sometimes get the general details, but not the specifics.

Of course, this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Not only are leaks unreliable, but there’s some speculation on top of this one. That said, there’s been calls for Waluigi for years. And if Nintendo really wants to see the Internet go crazy, well, it knows what it has to do.

