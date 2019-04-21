‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fight Is Straight Out of ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have been getting creative with the new Stage Builder feature that lets them create custom maps to fight on. Most of these stages are references to some of Nintendo’s many properties and those who make guest appearances in the game, though some are created solely to be frustrating or inappropriate. One of the more technical creations uses teleporters and cannons to send fighters all across the stage and fight it out like they were in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The Twitter user by the name of Lasty_Ainsworth shared the video below of a stage that was created in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Using cannons and the feature that teleports players to different points within the map, the player controlled Ryu and kicked Ganandorf all around the map. Everything’s choreographed to the point that there’s no telling how long it took to get the video right. The extra sound effects added to it are just the icing on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cake and make it seem like a fast-moving, screen-jumping fight you’d see in one of Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball games.

This is one of the many creative stages people have made since Nintendo added the new feature, and unlike others, this one actually looks like it has a chance of sticking around. Many other stages were created to be intentionally inappropriate, even if a few of them were pretty funny, and Nintendo’s been cracking down on the offending stages. Stages found to be in violation of Nintendo’s content policies are being removed from the game, though there are still plenty of viable and entertaining stages that exist and are yet to be made.

One player also couldn’t wait for Avengers: Endgame to release later this week, apparently, since they did their best to recreate a popular theory on how the superheroes could defeat Thanos. This is probably one of the stages that won’t stick around for long, though.

