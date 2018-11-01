Super Smash Bros Ultimate Adds Incineroar As Latest Pokemon Fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added a new Pokemon to its roster, and it’s a natural fit for the fighting style of the game.

During a Nintendo Direct earlier today, Nintendo revealed that Incineroar will be added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate as a playable fighter. Incineroar is the fully evolved form of Litten, one of the Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon. Incineroar was modelled of a pro wrestler and the new Super Smash Bros game has adopted that style for many of its attacks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to its Darkest Lariat special move from the Pokemon games, Incineroar also poses for the crowd after successful attacks and uses a pop up wrestling ring for several of its attacks. Incineroar can also make opposing characters “run the ropes” (a wrestling term for running back and forth in the rings) and then hit them with an attack. Also, Incineroar’s Final Smash is a Malicious Moonsault, a wrestling-themed move based of Incineroar’s Z-Move in the game.

As is fitting for a wrestling-themed Pokemon, Incineroar’s throws are also stronger than the average fighter in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Incineroar joins a large contingent of Pokemon in the game – including Pikachu, Mewtwo, Lucario, Pichu, Jigglypuff, Greninja and the Pokemon Trainer (which includes Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard in rotating roles). There’s also a ton of Pokemon that can be summoned via Poke Ball items randomly distributed during fights. These Pokemon usually assist the player who threw their Poke Ball by attacking other players, but not every Pokemon is necessarily helpful.

With the addition of Incineroar, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has 74 different fighters, which is an insanely huge roster. Notably, Super Smash Bros Ultimate includes every fighter ever featured in a Smash Bros. game.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be released for Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.