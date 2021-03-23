✖

Did a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate glitch just reveal the next DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game? Nintendo has yet to reveal who is coming to the game next after adding Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and it may be a couple of months until it remedies this. However, in the meantime, a new glitch has caught the attention of fans who theorize it may just leak who's joining the massive roster of the Switch and Switch Lite game.

Ever since the game's most recent patch, there's been a visual glitch involving Dark Pit and a mysterious arrow sticking through his body. On the surface level, this appears to be nothing more than a strange glitch -- and that's all it may be -- however, some fans have pointed out that Nintendo, seemingly, uses pre-existing fighters as placeholders when making new DLC characters. In other words, because this arrow didn't exist in the game prior to this patch, players think it must be the product of the work on a new DLC character.

Now, this theory in itself is a bit dodgy, and even if it's accurate, there's no direct link to any character found so far. However, theories have presented two possible candidates so far: Master Chief from Halo and Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden, two characters rumors and leaks have pointed to in the past.

As for the theories pointing to Hayabusa, they seemingly stem from the fact that the character has been long-rumored, uses a bow, and has a bit of dark energy to him. Meanwhile, the Master Chief link, which can be seen below, is even flimsier.

wait a minute... pic.twitter.com/8P8hOGKT9G — Demo™ (10 days until birthday 🎂) (@TheDemoScout) March 8, 2021

For now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While it's unclear what's causing this Dark Pit glitch, it could be many things far less exciting than evidence of a new DLC character. That said, according to the patch notes of a recent update, Dark Pit didn't receive any work, so it's unclear why the character all of a sudden has a visual glitch, unless of course that character is being used as a placeholder for a new DLC character. If this is the case, it's safe to assume the new DLC character will be a ranged character.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of the information or speculation above. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Dexerto.