Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals Disappointing News About The Series’ Future

Soak it in Nintendo fans, because you’re never going to get another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate again, according to series creative director Masahiro Sakurai. More specifically, you will probably never see a Super Smash Bros. game with all of these characters, collaborations, and more. This is the first Super Smash Bros. of this type, and it will probably be the last. And this isn’t very surprising, after all, it sounds like making the game took a Herculean effort from the team involved. Just think how many characters are in the game and how difficult that is to balance. Most fighting games have roughly 20-30 characters. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have over 80 by the time all the DLC releases.

“By having every veteran fighter, and by having a number of collaborations with various games in Spirits mode and countless songs, Smash Ultimate is the ultimate collaboration title. This kind of game is definitely unprecedented,” said Sakurai in a new Famitsu column.

“If Smash Bros. continues in the future, then there’s no way this many fighters and series can be represented again. There are still requests from all over the world for new fighters in Smash.”

As you can see, Sakurai is well-aware there are a ton of requests for new fighters, and it sounds like going forward, there will be an increased focused on getting new fighters into the series. And of course this means less past and fan-favorite characters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the award-winning game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Sakurai recently explained why Goku and Iron Man will never be in any Smash game.

