‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Players Can’t Get Over How Cute Kirby Is After Taking Over Piranha Plant

The Piranha Plant has officially arrived in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the fan-fare was immediate. The community definitely became infinitely more lively when yesterday’s patch went live but there’s one aspect to do with this fighter’s inclusion that people can’t get enough of and that has to do with our beloved Kirby.

HE’S SO PERFECT SO CUTE OMG 💖💖💖😭 pic.twitter.com/XCgPY52aRP — FunSizeMini (@itzFunSizeMini) January 30, 2019

Kirby swallows his opponets in to take on their skills, becoming a hybrid blend of the two fighters. When he took on the Piranha Plant in combat and absorbed the toothy foe into himself, the result was way cuter than we expected. Just look at his face in the bottom right panel! That’s the face of adorable regret.

But wait, it gets even better:

The Reddit boards were also alight with Piranha x Kirby love, and to be fair — so are we now that we’ve seen it in action. Kirby, despite his cutesy appearance, is definitely a force to be reckoned with but with a face that means we don’t mind saying “hi” to death.

As far as what else the latest update included with v2.0.0:

Offline You can now play Spirit Board with up to four players. Select the spirit you want to challenge on the Spirit Board, and then go to Party → Fighter to select the number of people who will play. When playing with multiple people, you will lose the battle if any player is KO’d. The following spirits will now appear in the Shop. Partner Pikachu Partner Eevee Dice Block River Survival Golden Dash Mushroom

Online We adjusted the calculation for Global Smash Power.

General Added the DLC fighter Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant will become available for purchase as DLC at a later date. Pressing both jump buttons at the same time will now cause you to short hop. Fixed the issue where the KO score included your teammates’ KOs when Team Attack was On. Game-balance adjustments. Various gameplay fixes. Specific fighter adjustments are detailed here.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.