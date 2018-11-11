‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster Translated Into Korean Provides Some Weird And Amazing Names

Apparently, if you head to the Korean version of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate website and hit “auto-translate,” you get some pretty zany and amazing fighter names.

The discovery was made by Reddit user, CultOfTheHelixFossil, who shared the best ones, such as Feet (Pike), Strange Sea Pool (Squirtle), Ejaculation Salt (Incineroar), and Pitch Princess (Princess Peach).

In addition to oddly translating a variety of fighters, the auto-translate trick also provides for some bizarre results for stages, items, and other things in the game.

Why auto-translating the Korean version of the website into English provides some of these crazy translations is unclear, but it’s a strong warning that if you ever go to South Korea, don’t use whatever translation tools the site is using.

Unfortunately, I don’t speak even a tinsy bit of Korean, so I can’t provide any further insight into the translations, and where some might be going wrong. But I can give my vote that we officially change Squirtle’s name to Strange Sea Pool, and Pike to Feet, in the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7th, exclusively via the Nintendo Switch. But before that happens, Nintendo is taking the game and some of its other titles across the country and providing demos for players to peep the highly-anticipated platform fighter early.

For those that don’t know: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate looks poised to be the best entry in the series yet, or at the very least, the biggest. Packing a huge roster that features every fighter previously featured in the franchise — plus a host of new ones, like Ridley, King K. Rool, Simon Belmont, and Petey Piranha — the new entry is being pitched as the game every Smash fan has always dreamed of. In addition to a massive roster, it’s also coming with every stage ever (plus new ones), a slab of gameplay changes, and much, much more.

Whether it will all come together in a meaningful and improving manner, who knows, but it looks like Nintendo is really trying to make a definitive Super Smash Bros. game with it.