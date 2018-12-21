‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Sold 5 Million Copies In 3 Days

When Super Smash Bros. Ultimate first made its grand debut, Nintendo fans immediately showered the new fighter with incredible praise and fan feedback. Now that the Big N has announced that this marks the fastest selling game for the Nintendo Switch, they had one more announcement to share about the title’s popularity. It has officially sold a whopping five million copies in just three days world-wide.

The impressive three-day number includes digital copies as well, which is still just as impressive. Needless to say, Nintendo had a very successful launch with their highly anticipated fighter sequel. Not only is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate experiencing a more than flattering launch, but it’s also the fastest in the franchise’s history. Pair that with the Nintendo Switch being the fastest selling console of this generation, and Nintendo has a lot to celebrate! “We are thrilled to see such a strong reaction from consumers in the second holiday season for Nintendo Switch,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re looking forward to delivering more excitement and smiles to our fans in the coming year and beyond.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest revelation comes on the heels of a few other tid-bits Nintendo shared earlier this week:

Nintendo hardware unit and dollar sales for 2018 are at their highest annual totals since 2011.

Nintendo eShop sales have grown 105 percent over 2017.

Evergreen Nintendo Switch games have set new milestones, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling over 4 million and 5 million units, respectively. Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 4.7 million units.

In addition to the fast-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, other recently released games that continue to make a splash include Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which together total 2 million units, and Super Mario Party at 1.4 million.

The recent success is definitely well-deserved with its incredible storyline, impressive roster, and perfected nostalgia. As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over oat our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

[Source]