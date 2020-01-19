Super Smash Bros. Players Perfectly Recreate Star Wars “High Ground” Meme

If there’s one thing the Internet has proved time and time again, it’s that there’s no shortage of possible meme permutations. Take, for example, the classic “High Ground” meme from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Fans online have twisted it and mutated it and generally stuck it into every possible scenario you can imagine while still maintaining the structure of the meme — at least enough to be recognizable. And yet, this latest version which uses the canvas of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to paint its masterpiece is still something else.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, the “High Ground” meme originates from the absurdity of the scene from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is fighting Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) at the climax of the film. Obi-Wan flips onto land from a floating platform that was going down lava, and tells Anakin not to try anything because he, and here’s where the name of the meme comes in, has the high ground. Anakin, of course, does try it, and ends up getting his arm and legs chopped off.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate part of the meme, which you can check out below, basically recreates this iconic scene using Mii characters that look like both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker while setting them up in a similar stance to the film. That’s it; that’s all it really takes to perfectly encapsulate the silliness of it all. (The words “Don’t try it” on the image certainly help to sell it as well.)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The most recent DLC fighter released for the game is SNK’s Terry Bogard, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses‘ protagonist, Byleth, was recently announced as the fifth and final member of the first Fighter Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo fighting video game right here.