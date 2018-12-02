‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Story Mode Has Few Cutscenes, Is More About The Grind

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s story mode, World of Light, was a pleasant surprise when Nintendo revealed it last month. However, if you’re expecting a full-blown story mode packing a ton of cinematic cutscenes like it’s a Rockstar Games’ title, bad news: that’s not what World of Light is.

The confirmation comes way of Nintendo Treehouse’s JC Rodrigo, who while speaking to Game Informer, made it clear that there are only a few cutscenes in World of Light, which is apparently designed to be more about the grind for loot and unlocking Spirits.

“You will see some [cutscenes], but it’s really more on focusing on the loot grind, and that flow of getting Spirits,” said Rodrigo. “It’s more about the matches and the way of collecting stuff you have an affinity for – a certain IP or franchise you love and you’re just like, ‘I really need this!’ It’s more about that than anything else, but you may see a couple here and there.”

As you may remember, back when World of Light was revealed, long-time series director, Masahiro Sakurai said it wouldn’t be quite like Subspace Emissary from Super Smash Bros. Brawl, but fans still got lost in the hype, and as a result you could see unfounded expectations for World of Light forming. In other words, it’s good Rodrigo got out there with a dosage of reality to bring some back down.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is in development for Nintendo Switch, and is poised to finally release next Friday on December 7, one day after The Game Awards. And while there’s a few more notable games still coming this month — such as Just Cause 4 — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has to be the most anticipated release left this year, and will likely be among the most popular releases this year once everything is said and done. Unfortunately, it doesn’t qualify for anything in The Game Awards because it missed the cut-off date.

Source: Game Informer via Nintendo Everything