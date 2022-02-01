Supermassive Trademarks Several New Dark Pictures Anthology Games

Supermassive Games’ spooky, decision-driven horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology was already expected to have several more games coming given that it’s an anthology itself, and thanks to some new trademarks from the company, we now may have a better idea of what those games will be. A few more trademarks were spotted regarding different Dark Pictures Anthology titles this week with a total of six new games apparently in the works assuming the trademarks are realized as actual games.

Credit for the trademark findings goes to Twitter user The_Marmolade who shared a screenshot of several of the listings as well as a link to where they can be found. Searching for “Dark Pictures” in the European Union Intellectual Property Office database pulls up The Dark Pictures Anthology itself as well as games that have already been released with The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes being the most recent of those. Following that game and the newly revealed The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, other games featuring the Dark Pictures Anthology prefix include “Switchback,” “Directive 8020,” “The Craven Man,” “Intercession,” “Winterfold,” and “Presents O Death.” Supermassive Games is listed as the owner of each of those, and the trademarks bear their own unique logos matching the ones seen in other Dark Pictures Anthology games.

Here's the next few years of The Dark Pictures Anthology games: https://t.co/IWWLCvSUYu pic.twitter.com/QaWsyUaMQF — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) February 1, 2022

For the past few games, Supermassive seems to have adopted its own unique way of revealing for real the next games in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Given that the games have multiple endings, getting the “correct” or “best” ending has recently been rewarding players with a teaser trailer for the next game. That’s the way it worked with House of Ashes whenever it previewed The Devil in Me which was officially revealed not long afterwards, so the reveals of these other games will presumably follow suit unless something changes.

That said, it may be a while before we see the rest of these games officially revealed. Trademarks are just trademarks until they’re turned into games, too, so it could be that the titles or order of releases changes from what’s shown above.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is scheduled to release at some point in 2022.