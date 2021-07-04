New The Dark Pictures Anthology Title and Logo Surface Online

✖

The Dark Pictures Anthology series of video games from Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games is set to release its third title, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 22nd. Given that there are meant to be several more entries set to come, and the video games thus far like Little Hope and Man of Medan have come out in quick succession, it is not terribly shocking that a new title and logo for what might be the fourth video game in the series appears to have surfaced online.

More specifically, a trademark application from Supermassive Games has surfaced online for something called "THE DARK PICTURES THE DEVIL IN ME." The trademark application includes a description of the logo as well as the logo itself. The description of the logo and the logo itself are basically directly in line with the logos for previous video games from The Dark Pictures Anthology. "The mark consists of the word THE on top of the words DARK PICTURES, stacked on top of the words THE DEVIL IN ME," the description reads. "The letter V in the word DEVIL is stylized, with a magnifying glass attached to the bottom of the letter V. On the left of the mark, there is a left-facing skull with a compass inside the skull."

At this point, nothing about a video game called The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me has officially been announced, but it seems like the trademark application is real enough to assume that it will, at some point, be revealed by Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games. And, again, because the next title has yet to be announced, it seems fair to assume that it will be the one to release after House of Ashes. For now, however, all there really is... is the trademark application for the logo and title.

The latest and greatest title from the anthology, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, is set to release later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the developer, Supermassive Games, right here.

What do you think about the possible title and logo leak for a new entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology? Are you looking forward to the release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Reddit]