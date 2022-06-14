Tactics Ogre: Reborn Leaked by PlayStation

✖

A new entry in Square Enix's Tactics Ogre series has been leaked ahead of an official announcement. A listing for Tactics Ogre: Reborn was discovered tonight on the PlayStation Store, and several images were shared on Twitter by @Wario64. Unfortunately, the listing does not offer any specific details about the game, but fans can see some art, as well as the logo. While this is clearly a real game that will be released, the listing obviously went up too early, as the word "dummy" is the only thing that appears in the section titled "game and legal info."

Images from the game's listing can be found in the Tweet from @Wario64 embedded below. As of this writing, the PlayStation Store listing is still live for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, though that could change if Sony decides to pull it before an official announcement. For now, readers can check it out right here.

At this time, it's unclear if Tactics Ogre: Reborn will appear exclusively on PlayStation consoles, or if it will also release on platforms such as Nintendo Switch and Xbox. The listing on the PlayStation Store mentions the DualShock 4, so this is clearly a PS4 release, which will also be playable on PS5. Until Square Enix decides to fully pull back the curtain on the game, there's simply no way of knowing if it's planned for any additional platforms.

Store leaks have become increasingly common over the last few years; last year, the PlayStation Store accidentally revealed the existence of Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed. These types of leaks are no doubt frustrating for developers and publishers, but they can be pretty exciting for fans; in an industry dominated by rumors and fake leaks, an accidental store listing is almost as good as an official announcement. It's unclear when Square Enix was planning to reveal Tactics Ogre: Reborn, but hopefully the publisher won't make fans wait too much longer for additional information.

Are you excited to learn more about Tactics Ogre: Reborn? Do you think the game will be exclusive to PlayStation platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!