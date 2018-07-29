Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! & Drum ‘n’ Fun! Coming To the U.S.

You may recall a special I did last week talking about why the Taiko Drum Master (or Taiko no Tatsujin) series deserves a second chance on the U.S. market, since we haven’t seen a release over here since the original Drum Master on PlayStation 2. Well, apparently someone at Bandai Namco was listening because we’re getting two games this fall.

The publisher has announced just before the weekend that Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session will be coming out for PlayStation 4; while Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum n’ Fun! is set to make its debut on Nintendo Switch. Both games will be coming on November 2nd. Sadly, it doesn’t look like Bandai Namco will be porting over the drum controllers, but die-hard fans can always import those and enjoy these games at their fullest. (The default controls aren’t bad either, mind you.)

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what to expect from these games. You can take on one or two players in the main mode and also challenge across a number of mini-games, making this an essential party favorite.

Both games will also feature terrific soundtrack selections. Along with classical hits and dance favorites, the Switch version of Tatsujin will also include Nintendo favorites like the Splatoon 2 theme and “Jump Up Super Star!” from Super Mario Odyssey.

For good measure, the PS4 version of Tatsujin will also have a number of great tunes, including favorites Hatsune Miku, Touhou Project and arcade series like Ridge Racer and Tekken. For good measure, some Disney tunes will also be included from Zootopia and Frozen, though it’s unknown if they’ll be the U.S. versions or the Japanese versions that are current in the game. We’ll find for sure a bit later.

The game also features customization options, as you can dress up your drum character in a number of costumes. Switch owners will be thrilled with the Nintendo costumes and characters that are available. I mean, when’s the last time you dressed up your character like Link from The Legend of Zelda? Yes, a drum can carry a sword.

It’s thrilling to see that these games are being given a chance on the U.S. market — and during the prime holiday season, as well! We’ll keep you informed on any new features and/or songs that are announced over the next few weeks. In the meantime, welcome back, Taiko! Time to brush up my drumming skills..