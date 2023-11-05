Target Announces Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal on Video Games for November 2023

Target has announced that it will be doing a buy 2, get 1 free deal on video games this month. 2023 has been a hell of a year for video games, so much so some folks are even suggesting that it might be one of the best year for games ever. We've had consistent Game of the Year candidates since the start of 2023 with games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and many, many others. It's been great, but games are also very expensive and it may be hard to play all of these games if you don't have $70 to shell out a couple of times a month.

Thankfully, the holiday season is a good time to catch up on what you missed courtesy of various sales that discount major releases. Target will have its own discounts, but perhaps its best deal is that you can buy two games and get one free. From November 5th – November 11th, you'll be able to take advantage on this buy two, get one free deal across video games and books (but not movies, because Target doesn't sell those anymore!) These buy 2, get 1 free deals tend to operate with the lowest priced game being the free one. However, this is a pretty good deal if you're looking to get games like Modern Warfare 3. The game will release on November 10th, so you can take advantage of this deal to get it for free if you get two other $70 video games.

There aren't many other major releases coming out this year besides Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so you could get three of this year's best games for just $140. Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo are likely to have tons of games on sale, so if you are looking for something specific you may be able to get it discounted very soon. Be on the look out for other retailers like GameStop to also offer discounts and deals as well.

[H/T NintendoEverything]