Target to Host Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal on Games

Target is hosting a buy two, get one free deal on games this month. Video games are wildly expensive and are only getting more expensive, making it difficult to pick up the latest hits. Of course, services like Xbox Game Pass and the newly revealed revision of PlayStation Plus help offset how expensive this hobby can be, but it’s still difficult to get some of the latest and greatest games. Many wait for big seasonal sales to pick up what they missed, but Target has been really good about routinely offering the ability to purchase multiple games and get one for free.

Starting on April 3rd, 2022, gamers can head to their local Target and pick up two games, kids’ books, or board games and get the third one free. The deal is expected to end around April 9th, 2022. Target allows people to mix and match, so you could get two games and one book, or you can get three games. Typically, Target makes the cheapest game free, so if you’re eyeing some specific games don’t expect to get the most expensive one at no cost. There are a plethora of games available though and this coming week will see several new releases.

On Tuesday, MLB The Show 22 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available for purchase, so that could theoretically make up two of the three games. The fine print on Target’s ad does not it “excludes select games”, but did not name any specific titles. Regardless, there are a number of other recent games such as Horizon Forbidden West and Dying Light 2 that are also available and would be solid purchases. This summer is looking a bit dry on big game releases, so gamers may want to stock up on these current releases with this deal from Target. The fall looks a bit more jam-packed, but those looking to spend some time inside as the weather warms up will likely appreciate this offer.

