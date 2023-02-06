Target's Buy One Get One 50% Off Video Game Sale Includes Dead Space, Gotham Knights, and More

Video games can get pretty expensive, and any promotion that eases that financial burden is welcome. This week, Target locations are holding a major sale where buyers that purchase one game can get a second at 50% off. The sale includes a number of very recent games, including many that released in the late months of 2022, such as Marvel's Midnight Suns, Sonic Frontiers, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The deal even includes the Dead Space remake, which just released last month! A handful of the games included in this promotion can be found below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Elden Ring (PS4, PS5, Xbox)



Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Switch)



Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)



Madden NFL 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Savvy gamers will want to check out the actual prices for each game before they hit check out; while sales like this one can be a great way to save money, sometimes better discounts can be found by shopping around. In most cases, buying the most recent games helps to rack up the best deal, making Dead Space one of the best bargains. However, something like Elden Ring might not make a lot of sense given that the title has been out for a year now. There are also versions of some games that are exempt from this deal, for one reason or another; for example, the Nintendo Switch version of Crisis Core is not included.

As the price of video games has increased, gamers are increasingly waiting to make purchases until big sales come around. It's likely that the price of many of the games on this list will drop over the next year, but for those looking for something new to play right now, Target's current sale is a great way to go! These deals can also be mixed and matched with books and movies. The promotion runs through February 14th, and readers can find everything eligible right here.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this deal? Which games are you planning to snag? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!