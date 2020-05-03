Team Fortress 2 Adds Tribute to Soldier Voice Actor Rick May
Team Fortress 2 has received a rather somber update this weekend as a tribute to Rick May, the voice actor who portrayed the game's Soldier. Throughout the month of May, it would seem that the game will now feature statues of a saluting Soldier with a plaque commemorating the life of the voice actor. The plague also features the quote, "That was a hell of a campaign son!"
May, if you are not aware, died in April following complications after contracting COVID-19. He had been recovering in a nursing home from a stroke he suffered in February when he contracted the deadly disease. In addition to voicing the Soldier, May notably portrayed both Peppy Hare and Andross in Star Fox 64. His death was first reported by the Rekindle School, where May served as a teacher. He was 79.
"Added a tribute to Rick May, voice of the Soldier," the official update from Valve reads on Steam. There is more to the patch notes, but they are largely concerned with minor bugs and exploits being fixed. As mentioned above, the update adds tribute statues to Rick May across a variety of maps in addition to a new rendition of "Taps" called "Saluting the Fallen" to the game's soundtrack. The main menu has also changed slightly. In general, players seem to be extremely welcoming of the tribute.
Team Fortress 2, which was originally released in 2007, is currently available for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and Mac. The tribute to Rick May is expected to last all month, and it is possible that it could become an annually rotating event given the fact that, you know, May the month happens every year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular team-based shooter right here.
Keep reading to see what folks are saying about the Rick May update to Team Fortress 2!
Oh no, I'm cryin'
Oh my god they added a rick may tribute statue in 2Fort im- pic.twitter.com/BbiT04dfqO— F0rtune (@F0rtuneL0wT1er) May 1, 2020
RIP Rick May
In today's @TeamFortress update, you'll be greeted with this main menu tribute to the late Rick May, voice of the Soldier, who sadly passed away last month. You will also find statues in his honor in several maps in-game. RIP Rick May, a true Soldier. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JQUjVkgzg8— TF2Maps (@tf2maps) May 1, 2020
Wait... is it Rick MAY now?
Did they wait until May 1st to add the Soldier tribute so we can call this Rick May?— SquimJim, The After Breakfast Guy (@_AfterBreakfast) May 1, 2020
Saluting the Fallen
"Saluting the Fallen"
A tribute to Rick May ("Soldier").
1940 – 2020
"That was a hell of a campaign, son!"#teamfortress2 #tf2 #rickmay #covid19 #valvestudioorchestrahttps://t.co/kplrNr0Ka3— Mike Morasky (@MikeMorasky) May 1, 2020
Happy Rick May
Oh, I forgot. Happy Rick May, everyone!
"This month is mine! DO YOU UNDERSTAND THAT?!" pic.twitter.com/VnTtsm1F24— Fawful's Minion (@FawfulsMinion) May 2, 2020
It's beautiful
They also added a statue seen on several maps
It's beautiful.
Thank you TF team pic.twitter.com/EFVlsstfCw— 🇮🇪 Demon Lio 🇭🇰 (RIP Rick May) (@DmnPix515) May 2, 2020
Good on you, Team Fortress 2
Seeing these statues and hearing that tribute song added in honour of Rick May, I don't need a major update.
Good on you @TeamFortress. This is a proud and loving moment for all of us to share. I'll take actions like these over even our wildest game balance expectations.— jbird (@jbird_tf) May 2, 2020
Thank you, Rick May
Thank you, Rick May.
You were an important part of TF2 history. Your performance as Soldier was phenomenal. We will all miss you and it's amazing to see the community making wonderful tributes of you. You will not be forgotten.#HappyRickMay #ThankYouRickMay pic.twitter.com/Vh9An4vgQs— Tommo has the goods 💛💛💛 (@TommoTheCabbit) May 2, 2020
Godspeed
Saw the new #tf2 update honoring Rick May.
Godspeed, you magnificent bastard. #RipRickMay #soldier pic.twitter.com/6ziovYiwNc— Chris McCullough VO (@GrigLager) May 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.