Star Fox 64 Voice Actor Rick May Passes Away From Coronavirus

Voice actor Rick May has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. May suffered a stroke in February, and was rehabilitating in a nursing home, where he contracted coronavirus. May was 79-years-old. Video game fans will likely know May from his work in multiple games. In Team Fortress 2, May was the voice of The Soldier, and in Age of Empires II, he was both the narrator, and the voice of Genghis Khan. However, May is likely best known by gamers for his work in Star Fox 64. In that particular game, May portrayed Star Fox team member Peppy Hare, as well as the game’s central antagonist, Andross. While May has not returned to the Star Fox games since that installment, Star Fox 64 was the first game in the series to feature voice acting, and his work clearly inspired future actors in the role.

May’s death was first reported by the Rekindle School, where the actor also served as a teacher. Rekindle School specializes in art, acting, and film, and has encouraged fans of May’s work to send their condolences to the school, where they will be passed on to his surviving family.

On Facebook, May was remembered by friend and fellow voice actor John Patrick Lowrie, who worked with May on Team Fortress 2. Lowry voiced The Sniper in the game.

“I met him over thirty years ago and while we weren’t the socializing type of pals we always enjoyed running into each other at a gig or audition. Every recording session with him was always laugh-filled. Yet when the lights went down or the engineer said, ‘rolling’ he was the consummate professional. He worked hard to get it right and we could always depend on him to deliver,” said Lowrie.

“I knew the man who along with Frank Buxton and David Selvig stood and applauded my daughter Andee when I introduced her to the audience at the Kirkland Performance Center for what would be her first appearance as a professional actor. I knew the man who was always encouraging when I had my bout with cancer. I knew the man whose passing leaves a huge hole in my heart and I believe so many others.”

In addition to May’s voice work, the actor appeared in numerous television shows, films and commercials, and wrote or starred in more than 300 plays. May was also the artistic director of the Renton Civic Theater and Civic Light Opera.