Team Fortress 2 Update Lets You Reset Your Achievements

Despite being over 10 years old, Valve’s Team Fortress 2 is still going strong! The team-based […]

By

Despite being over 10 years old, Valve’s Team Fortress 2 is still going strong! The team-based first person shooter is highly beloved in the gaming community and that’s what the dev team continues to make sure that the play experience is a smooth one. The latest update for the popular online game makes some pretty serious matchmaking changes, while also addressing a plethora of bugs, glitches, and overall improvements to the title’s stability. Not only that, but there are some pretty sweet changes to approaching achievements.

For everything that’s new in a … not so new title, check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Steam:

  • Several fixes to address exploits and stability issues
  • Fixed server crash related to the CTriggerAddTFPlayerCondition map entity
  • Fixed client crash when playing Mann vs. Machine
  • Fixed client crash on exit
  • Fixed Scouts not being able to pick-up the Sandman’s baseball
  • Fixed broken Unusual effects for the Exquisite Rack, the Stainless Pot, and the Universal Translator
  • Fixed broken Strange Filter store images for Brimstone, Maple Ridge Event, and Pit of Death
  • Updated r_screenoverlay command to accept ‘0’ as well as ‘off’ to disable overlays. This fixes some community mods that were incorrectly expecting 0 to disable the overlay, resulting in unexpected behavior.
  • Added “Reset All Achievements” button to the Achievements dialog
    • A small number of achievements are based on player stats and will be awarded again when Team Fortress 2 is restarted unless the player stats are also reset
    • Resetting achievements will not allow you to receive achievement-based items multiple times
  • Players who consistently demonstrate a pattern of negative behavior in-game (based upon excessive reports from other players and several other factors) will now receive a temporary matchmaking ban
  • Added RGL.gg tournament medals
  • Added Copenhagen Games tournament medals
  • Added PURE League tournament medals
  • Added Beginnings 5 tournament medals
  • Added ozfortress Season 22 tournament medals

Team Fortress 2 is available now for Steam, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. For more about the game:

“One of the most popular online action games of all time, Team Fortress 2 delivers constant free updates—new game modes, maps, equipment and, most importantly, hats. Nine distinct classes provide a broad range of tactical abilities and personalities, and lend themselves to a variety of player skills.”

