Team Fortress 2 Update Lets You Reset Your Achievements

Despite being over 10 years old, Valve’s Team Fortress 2 is still going strong! The team-based first person shooter is highly beloved in the gaming community and that’s what the dev team continues to make sure that the play experience is a smooth one. The latest update for the popular online game makes some pretty serious matchmaking changes, while also addressing a plethora of bugs, glitches, and overall improvements to the title’s stability. Not only that, but there are some pretty sweet changes to approaching achievements.

For everything that’s new in a … not so new title, check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Steam:

Several fixes to address exploits and stability issues

Fixed server crash related to the CTriggerAddTFPlayerCondition map entity

Fixed client crash when playing Mann vs. Machine

Fixed client crash on exit

Fixed Scouts not being able to pick-up the Sandman’s baseball

Fixed broken Unusual effects for the Exquisite Rack, the Stainless Pot, and the Universal Translator

Fixed broken Strange Filter store images for Brimstone, Maple Ridge Event, and Pit of Death

Updated r_screenoverlay command to accept ‘0’ as well as ‘off’ to disable overlays. This fixes some community mods that were incorrectly expecting 0 to disable the overlay, resulting in unexpected behavior.

Added “Reset All Achievements” button to the Achievements dialog A small number of achievements are based on player stats and will be awarded again when Team Fortress 2 is restarted unless the player stats are also reset Resetting achievements will not allow you to receive achievement-based items multiple times

Players who consistently demonstrate a pattern of negative behavior in-game (based upon excessive reports from other players and several other factors) will now receive a temporary matchmaking ban

Added RGL.gg tournament medals

Added Copenhagen Games tournament medals

Added PURE League tournament medals

Added Beginnings 5 tournament medals

Added ozfortress Season 22 tournament medals

