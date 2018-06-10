Team Fortress 2 Update Lets You Reset Your Achievements

Despite being over 10 years old, Valve’s Team Fortress 2 is still going strong! The team-based first person shooter is highly beloved in the gaming community and that’s what the dev team continues to make sure that the play experience is a smooth one. The latest update for the popular online game makes some pretty serious matchmaking changes, while also addressing a plethora of bugs, glitches, and overall improvements to the title’s stability. Not only that, but there are some pretty sweet changes to approaching achievements.
For everything that’s new in a … not so new title, check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Steam:
- Several fixes to address exploits and stability issues
- Fixed server crash related to the CTriggerAddTFPlayerCondition map entity
- Fixed client crash when playing Mann vs. Machine
- Fixed client crash on exit
- Fixed Scouts not being able to pick-up the Sandman’s baseball
- Fixed broken Unusual effects for the Exquisite Rack, the Stainless Pot, and the Universal Translator
- Fixed broken Strange Filter store images for Brimstone, Maple Ridge Event, and Pit of Death
- Updated r_screenoverlay command to accept ‘0’ as well as ‘off’ to disable overlays. This fixes some community mods that were incorrectly expecting 0 to disable the overlay, resulting in unexpected behavior.
- Added “Reset All Achievements” button to the Achievements dialog
- A small number of achievements are based on player stats and will be awarded again when Team Fortress 2 is restarted unless the player stats are also reset
- Resetting achievements will not allow you to receive achievement-based items multiple times
- Players who consistently demonstrate a pattern of negative behavior in-game (based upon excessive reports from other players and several other factors) will now receive a temporary matchmaking ban
- Added RGL.gg tournament medals
- Added Copenhagen Games tournament medals
- Added PURE League tournament medals
- Added Beginnings 5 tournament medals
- Added ozfortress Season 22 tournament medals
