Teamfight Tactics Gets a New Update, Here's What's Changed
Teamfight Tactics players got their own update for the game alongside the routine League of Legends update released this week. Compared to the League patch, the Teamfight Tactics update was a bit more involved in terms of different parts of the game that were changed including champions, traits, and systems. Some new arena skins were also added to fit in with the Galaxies theme that’s been dominating this Teamfight Tactics set, and for those who are now playing the game on mobile devices, you’ve got your own set of changes to check out after downloading the update.
A mix of buffs and nerfs dominated most of the patch notes with a few adjustments to other areas as well as reworks to both the Chrono trait and to Yasuo. Some new Galaxies were also added to keep diversifying matches with players now having the chance to land on either a Treasure Trove Galaxy or a Star Cluster Galaxy among the other options which were already available.
TFT Patch 10.9 Highlights
Full notes here 👇https://t.co/JjZcrIKgHw pic.twitter.com/65TIStYZi3— Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 28, 2020
The Teamfight Tactics patch is now available to download, so check out all the patch notes for the update below to see what’s new while you want on your update to finish installing.
New Odyssey Yasuo Arena
And keep your eyes peeled for Odyssey Yasuo, Jinx, and Malphite Arenas shortly after Patch 10.9 rolls out! Check out Yasuo's! pic.twitter.com/aPVxAHX3ON— Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 28, 2020
New Odyssey Jinx Arena
Home is where the blasters are. Here's Odyssey Jinx's Arena! pic.twitter.com/czhLRuzcES— Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 28, 2020
New Odyssey Malphite Arena
And last but not least, Odyssey Malphite's Arena. Rock on! pic.twitter.com/cQunkFh1gP— Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 28, 2020
Systems
Champion Shop Drop Rates
- Level 3: 70/30/0/0/0%⇒75/25/0/0/0%
- Level 4: 50/35/15/0/0%⇒60/30/10/0/0%
- Level 5: 35/40/20/5/0%⇒40/35/20/5/0%
- Level 6: 20/35/35/10/0%⇒25/35/30/10/0%
- Level 7: 14/30/40/15/1%⇒19/30/35/15/1%
Item and Drop changes
- Players can no longer sell units if doing so would cause an item to be deleted.
- Players can no longer open loot orbs if their item bench is full.
- Now all players drop at least 1 small orb in the first 3 PVE rounds.
New Galaxies
- Treasure Trove: Every minion and monster in the game drops a loot orb.
- Star Cluster: All Tier 1/2/3 champions on carousels have 2 stars.
Galaxy Odds
- Treasure Trove - 12.5% of games
- Star Cluster - 12.5% of games
- The Neekoverse - 7.5% of games
- Lilac Nebula - 7.5% of games
- Medium Legends - 7.5% of games
- Superdense Galaxy - 7.5% of games
- Trade Sector - 10% of games
- Normal - 35% of games
Traits
Focused balance changes
- Blademaster proc chance: 30/60/100%⇒30/55/100%
- Blaster bonus attacks: 3/6⇒3/5
- Brawler bonus Health: 300/700⇒350/650
- Celestial: 15/40/65⇒15/35/60
- Cybernetic: 350&35/750&75⇒350&35/700&70
- Darkstar Attack Damage and Spell Power: 25/30/35⇒20/25/35
- Infiltrator Attack Speed Bonus: 50/80/125⇒50/75/120
- Infiltrator: Now refreshes on takedown at all levels
- Protector Shield: 20/30/45⇒25/30/40%
- Rebel Shield: 150/225/350⇒150/210/330
- Sorcerer Spell Power: 20/45/80/125⇒20/40/75/120
- Star Guardian Mana: 30/60⇒30/50
- Vanguard Armor: 60/250⇒125/250
- Starship: 20 mana per second⇒40 mana per second
- Valkyrie Critical Strike threshold: 50%⇒40% or below
General balance and other adjustments
- Blademaster: Increased the speed of the bonus attacks
- Chrono Attack Speed: 15/35/75% every 4 seconds⇒15% every 8/4/2 seconds
- Chrono: First tick now happens immediately on start of combat.
- Mech Pilot Mana granted to Pilots on Mech death: 25⇒0
- Mech Pilot Base Health: 1800⇒1500
- Mech Pilot Share of Pilot Health: 50%⇒45%
Champions/Items
- Fiora Riposte Stun: 1.5/1.5/1.5⇒5/1.5/3 seconds
- Graves Smoke Grenade Blind Duration: 4/4/4⇒3/4/5 seconds
- Kha'zix Taste their Fear Damage: 175/250/400⇒200/275/500
- Leona Eclipse Damage Reduction: 40/80/120⇒40/80/200
- Malphite Energy Shield: 40%/45%/50%⇒40%/45%/60%
- Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage: 200/300/500⇒200/300/550
- Ziggs Bomb! Damage: 250/325/550⇒300/400/700
Tier 2 Champions
- Annie Health: 600⇒700
- Lucian: Will now target the nearest enemy with his Double Tap after dashing if his current target is dead
- Sona Aria of Perseverance Cleanse: All Debuffs⇒Only Stuns
- Sona Aria of Perseverance Heal amount: 100/150/200⇒150/200/300
- Rakan Grand Entrance Targeting: Farthest unit within 3 Hexes⇒Farthest unit within Attack Range + 1 Hex
- Yasuo Last Breath Targeting: Highest Item unit⇒Farthest unit within Attack Range + 2 Hexes
Tier 3 Champions
- Master Yi Chosen One Healing: 8%/10%/15%⇒12% at all levels
- Rumble Flame Spitter Damage: 250/400/800⇒350/500/1000
- Tier 4 Champions
- Jinx Rocket Magic Damage: 100/175/750⇒125/200/750
Tier 5 Champions
- Aurelion Sol Mana: 30/80⇒40/120
- Gangplank Mana: 75/175⇒100/175
- Gangplank Faster Impact Upgrade: 1 sec⇒3 sec delay
- Xerath Abyssal Bombardment Damage: 350/450/2500⇒300/400/2500
- Xerath Abyssal Bombardment Splash Damage (% of base damage): 50%⇒25%
Items
- Quicksilver shield duration: 15sec⇒10sec
Bugfixes
- Star Guardian 3 is now a Bronze Trait.
- Fixed a bug where Xerath could continue firing meteors while reviving from Guardian Angel if he started casting right before he died.
- Fixed a bug where Xerath would lose his transformed state when activating Guardian Angel.
- Fixed a bug where Xerath would get stuck in his idle animation if stunned while transformed.
- Ahri now waits until her first orb returns to cast another one
Mobile Changes
- Equipping Items in out of game loadouts screen will now be much faster.
- Took out the tuning fork and made sure the “Login Successful” SFX now plays correctly.
- Your loadout will no longer get messed up when you log out of the app.
- Arena Skins Icons are no longer uncomfortably zoomed in and will show what the skin is (entirely).
- You can now remove a friend from your friends list, we've all been there.
- If you don't select the "stay signed in" option, you will no longer stay signed in. Crazy.
- The Stage indicator panel will no longer be wonky (it's a technical term) if you surrendered in previous games.
- Little Legends rarity is now shown on the loadouts panel.
- The Ready Check indicator and Social Panel got a bunch of small visual fixes. They should be generally cleaner now.
- Begone! Expired missions do not show up in the missions panel anymore.
- Social Auth accounts can now access their inventory when they first login and play the game.
- Game no longer crashes when opening a trait panel in Team Planner, woops.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.