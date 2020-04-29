Teamfight Tactics Gets a New Update, Here's What's Changed

Teamfight Tactics players got their own update for the game alongside the routine League of Legends update released this week. Compared to the League patch, the Teamfight Tactics update was a bit more involved in terms of different parts of the game that were changed including champions, traits, and systems. Some new arena skins were also added to fit in with the Galaxies theme that’s been dominating this Teamfight Tactics set, and for those who are now playing the game on mobile devices, you’ve got your own set of changes to check out after downloading the update.

A mix of buffs and nerfs dominated most of the patch notes with a few adjustments to other areas as well as reworks to both the Chrono trait and to Yasuo. Some new Galaxies were also added to keep diversifying matches with players now having the chance to land on either a Treasure Trove Galaxy or a Star Cluster Galaxy among the other options which were already available.

TFT Patch 10.9 Highlights Full notes here 👇https://t.co/JjZcrIKgHw pic.twitter.com/65TIStYZi3 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 28, 2020

The Teamfight Tactics patch is now available to download, so check out all the patch notes for the update below to see what’s new while you want on your update to finish installing.