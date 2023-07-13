Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge DLC Makes Classic Villains Playable

Since the earliest days of the TMNT franchise, villains like Shredder, Rocksteady, and Bebop have plagued the heroes in a half-shell. Later this year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will release a new Dimension Shellshock DLC, which will allow players to actually mutate into those bosses "for a few rounds." In a new trailer released today, we can see Leonardo "mutate" into Rocksteady, and further clips show Bebop and Shredder taking down members of the Foot Clan! The option comes in the form of a Boss Mutations perk which players will be able to find in the Dimension Shellshock mode.

A new trailer for the Dimension Shellshock DLC can be found below. Leonardo's mutation into Rocksteady happens at the 0:44 mark.

In a new post on PlayStation's official blog, Yannick Belzil of Tribute Games went into greater detail about what to expect from Dimension Shellshock. The DLC will actually serve as a survival mode, offering "100 unique combat challenges including a plethora of different enemy waves, each of them adapted for single or multiple players." New Foot Soldier variants will appear, and players will have to deal with "extreme conditions" in these stages, including powerful wind gusts, altered gravity, and more. Belzil teases that "adversaries evolve to become tougher versions of themselves," as well.

After clearing different areas, two rewards portals will be found, and either one will take the player to their next destination. However, they will offer different rewards. Pizzas will help heal up the team as usual, but players can also find canisters of Ooze, which allow them to unlock perks. Boss Mutations is one option, but players can also choose things like "Turbo Teen" which makes them faster, or "Rude Dude" which doubles attack, but also cuts defense in half (which is very Raph).

Unfortunately, there's still no actual release date for Dimension Shellshock, other than "later this year." With Tribute Games starting to showcase more of what to expect, hopefully it will come sooner, rather than later!

Are you planning to check out Dimension Shellshock? Did you enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!