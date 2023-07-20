Tekken 8 Reveals Italian Exorcist Claudio Serafino Is Joining the Fight

Tekken 8's Closed Network Test is set to launch tomorrow where players will get to test out 16 characters across five stages as developer Bandai Namco tries to ensure the servers are up to the task of the full launch. One of the characters included in the Closed Network Test was just announced today, as the Tekken 8 developers have revealed that Claudio Serafino will be making his return after first debuting in Tekken 7. The Italian exorcist formed a tenuous alliance with Heihachi Mishima his last time out, only to be dropped from the crew after the Millennium Tower was destroyed, but it looks like he's still on the hunt for Jin Kazama heading into Tekken 8.

As mentioned above, the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test will give players 16 different characters to try out and Claudio is the 16th announced character. He's joined by franchise favorites like Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King, and Bryan Fury, among several others. Tekken 7 launched with 20 characters and added several more via post-launch support and re-releases, so we can likely expect a few more announcements before Tekken 8 gets its full release.

For Claudio's part, his moveset in Tekken 7 was generally pretty quick, making him a tough opponent to fight in the mid-range. He also had one of the smallest movests in that game, which makes it a bit tougher to play him creatively, but also means you can can learn the ins and outs of his abilities relatively quickly. While we don't know if his skills will be exactly the same in Tekken 8, it seems likely that he'll be mostly similar, just with a few new tweaks.

Unfortunately, we still don't know exactly when Tekken 8 will hit store shelves, but when it does it'll come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With the Closed Network Test kicking off tomorrow, we'll probably hear more about the launch date very soon. If you want to try to get into the Tekken 8 CNT, make sure to head to the official site and register before tomorrow.