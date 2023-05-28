Tekken 8 Announces Cop Turned Cyborg Bryan Fury is Back

Tekken 8 doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but it seems like it'll definitely be out very soon. The team at Bandai Namco has been consistently dropping new character trailers every few weeks since the start of this year. The latest drop gives players their first look at Bryan Fury, the cop turned cyborg who debuted back in Tekken 3. He's been in just about every Tekken release since then, so his showing up here isn't exactly a surprise. That said, many fans are going to be delighted to see the "Harbinger of Chaos" back again.

Fury's teaser trailer sees him going up against two already-announced characters. He starts things against Jack-8 in what seems like a typical brawl. Then, we see Fury take on Paul Phoenix in what seems like a more personal battle. That said, the two don't seem to have a very heated history. They did fight in the trailer for Tekken 6, so this may just be a call-back to that moment, but it could also just be a hint of where the story in Tekken 8 is going.

A wildcard for violence and destruction.

Bryan Fury, former cop turned psychotic cyborg, is unleashed in #TEKKEN8!



Join the official TEKKEN server 👉 https://t.co/yG3JKx1ETF pic.twitter.com/BtL6Ko0u5O — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) May 28, 2023

Either way, Fury's brand of kickboxing is a fan favorite. Plus, his gimmick of being reanimated cyborg zombie whose only interest is hurting people definitely makes him stand out from more normal fighters. Last time out, we saw Fury take down a fighter jet with an iron bar during his ending cutscene, so we can expect some very over-the-top action from his story, at the very least.

Fury is far from the only fighter revealed for Tekken 8 lately. A few weeks ago, we saw Hwoarang pop up, with Lili De Rochefort, Asuka Kazama, and Leroy Smith also appearing in the last few months. With 15 characters currently on the books, we can probably expect to see several more trailers as we progress through the year. There's no telling exactly when Tekken 8 will release, but it certainly seems like we're getting a release date announcement sooner rather than later. When it does come out, Tekken 8 will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.