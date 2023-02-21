Tekken 8 Gets New Kazuya Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment has today revealed a new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 that shows off Kazuya Mishima in action. Since first being announced last year, Bandai Namco has slowly been letting loose new information about the next installment in its long-running fighting game franchise. And while there's still quite a bit that we don't know about Tekken 8, we're now starting to get a better idea of how it will play.

In total, Bandai Namco let loose a new trailer for Tekken 8 today that lasts about two minutes. The video centers entirely around Kazuya Mishima, who has appeared in virtually every Tekken installment to date. Kazuya was previously confirmed to be joining the roster of Tekken 8 when the title's initial reveal trailer was shown off. And while that video gave us a broad idea of how he would look in this "next-gen" installment in the franchise, today's new trailer has shown off his latest move set in far more depth.

You can watch the new gameplay video for yourself below:

Likely the biggest piece of news tied to Tekken 8 that we have yet to learn about comes with the game's release date. Based on what Bandai Namco has previously said, Tekken 8 could end up launching at some point before 2023 comes to a close, although this has yet to be confirmed. If the game doesn't end up arriving before this year ends, though, Bandai Namco has made clear that Tekken 8 will launch no later than the end of the company's next fiscal year, which wraps up on March 31, 2024.

Regardless of when Tekken 8 arrives, we do know that the game will only be available on current-generation hardware. This means it will solely be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

What do you think about Tekken 8 based on everything that has been shown so far? Are you going to pick the game up for yourself whenever it does hit store shelves? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.