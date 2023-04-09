Tekken 8 Confirms Addition of Two Highly-Requested Features

Tekken 8 boss Katsuhiro Harada has confirmed that two highly-requested features from fans will be appearing in the upcoming fighting game. Following its announcement last year, Bandai Namco has slowly started to reveal more of what Tekken 8 will have in store. And while it's still not known when the next entry in the series will arrive, it's starting to sound like everything that fans have been hoping for and more.

In a recent series of interactions on Twitter, Harada responded to fan inquiries about some of the features that Tekken 8 will contain. For starters, Harada verified that rollback netcode in the next Tekken title. For those unaware, rollback is often considered the best form of netcode for fighting games as it reduces latency seen between players during online matches. Harada said that this announcement wasn't made with much celebration as most fans simply expect rollback to be seen in fighting titles nowadays.

already installed it, and it already has what you want. The reason WHY we don't make big announcements like cross-play is Cuz even if we make big announcements, people like you will only say things like, "waaaa! That's normal in this day and age."

So shut up & sit the hell down. https://t.co/ZA1ZKMV9gC — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 9, 2023

Harada went on to say in a subsequent tweet that Tekken 8 will also end up containing crossplay, which will allow those on PlayStation and Xbox platforms (in addition to PC) to play with one another. Although Tekken 8 will be the first game to add crossplay in the series, Harada said that he previously vouched for this online component to be added to Tekken 7. However, PlayStation and Xbox were less willing to collaborate with one another in this manner, which led to crossplay being left out for the time being.

Currently, Tekken 8 doesn't have much of a well-defined launch window, but it could end up arriving before the end of 2023. Regardless of what it does release, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

