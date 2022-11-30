Tekken 8 Reveal Teased for The Game Awards

It looks like a new reveal associated with Tekken 8 will be coming about next week at the 2022 edition of The Game Awards. Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed earlier this year that Tekken 8 was currently in development and later implied that the game could release in 2023. And while there's still essentially nothing that we know about the next entry in the long-running fighting series just yet, it looks like more news will be coming in short order.

Shown by @AvoidThePuddle on Twitter, a new mailer associated with Tekken 8 encouraged fans to watch The Game Awards next week when it takes place on December 8th. Details of what would be shown at this time weren't given, but the implication is clear that a new trailer or gameplay footage of some sort will likely come about during the event. Outside of the game's initial reveal video, this will seemingly be the first time that we've seen the title in action.

One thing that Bandai Namco could look to unveil in association with Tekken 8 is the characters that will be appearing in the game's roster. Currently, Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama are the only two fighters that have been confirmed to show up in Tekken 8, although they'll surely be joined by countless others from the history of the series. It remains to be seen if Tekken 8 will feature a roster of fighters as deep as what was seen with Tekken 7, but Bandai Namco will surely begin to reveal more on this front soon enough.

Tekken 8 currently doesn't have a specific release date, but Bandai Namco has said it's tentatively slated to arrive in the company's 2023 fiscal year. This means that it could launch at any point between April 2023 and March 2024. Whenever it does hit store shelves, though, it will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

