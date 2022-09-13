Tekken 8 Officially Announced With Incredible New Story Mode Footage

Tekken 8 is real and we have a new trailer showcasing just how awesome it looks. The Tekken series is one of the most beloved fighting games out there and is a foundational franchise for the genre. It made its debut in the 90s alongside the likes of Mortal Kombat, but both franchises were following up Street Fighter, so they all had to find ways to be sure they were distinct. Mortal Kombat doubled down on its gore and violence while Tekken would go on to lean into being an epic, dark, cinematic fighting series that has continued to wow fans for decades.

Following a teaser earlier this summer, Bandai Namco revealed the first look at Tekken 8 at the PlayStation State of Play and it's pretty damn cool. Katsuhiro Harada confirmed that the footage shown was not pre-rendered specifically for the trailer, but was instead real-time rendered footage from the game's story mode running on PlayStation 5. That means on a visual level, this is what the team is striving for with the final product. Of course, the game is still in development and we don't even have a release date, so things can change and it was probably enhanced to be more cinematic than it would be if you were actually playing. Harada also noted that there's a lot of dynamic weather effects and a ship breaking apart in the background which is something fans can expect with the game's various stages when it releases. Harada also stated that the game "will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama."

Needless to say, it seems like Bandai Namco is really pulling out all the stops for this one. Given it has already been 7 years since the last entry and is still likely a ways off, it looks like it will be worth the wait. Hopefully, it won't be much longer until we can see some raw gameplay and get a taste of how the game plays in normal conditions.

Tekken 8 will release for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC later down the line.