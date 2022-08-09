Official Godzilla Pinball Tournament Will Be Streamed Live

The king of the monsters is set to take over both the small screen and the silver screen, as Legendary Pictures is working on a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong along with a new MonsterVerse series on Apple TV+. Now, the kaiju is set to take another world of pop culture by storm as a Godzilla-themed pinball tournament is set to not only take place this week but will also be streamed live for those looking to watch a unique tournament take place.

The sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong has already started filming, with the movie set to bring back Adam Wingard as the director and introduce a new leading man in Dan Stevens, who you might know from projects such as Legion, Beauty and the Beast, and The Guest to name a few. On the television front, the untitled MonsterVerse series that will be landing on Apple's streaming service has cast its leading men in the father/son acting team of Kurt and Wyatt Russel. While there are still many unknowns when it comes to these two projects that return to Legendary's MonsterVerse, kaiju fans are looking to eat well in the future.

The Official Godzilla Twitter Account shared the details of the upcoming Pinball Tournament, featuring Kaiju-themed machines that will be free to watch on Youtube later this week:

IT'S GOING DOWN! With the @sternpinballinc players showcasing their skills on #Godzilla Pinball. Who will be crowned #KingoftheMonsters?



Watch the Stern Pinball Heads-Up Pinball Invitational tomorrow!

📅: August 10, 2022

⏲️: 7PM CST

🏆: https://t.co/Q7NOhiCoVl#GodzillaShupi pic.twitter.com/c38cg2inAv — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) August 9, 2022

The creative manga for Toho International, Inc., Chris Mowry, went into detail when it comes to the live event that will be hosted on Toho's Official Youtube Channel on Wednesday, August 10th of this week:

"Few things go together as well as Godzilla and Pinball," said Chris Mowry, Creative Manager at Toho International, Inc. "We're excited to partner with Stern for this thrilling competition, and to showcase the beautiful Godzilla pinball machine that was released late last year. Both Stern and Godzilla fans should be sure to tune in!"

Currently, plans for a new project in Japan's Godzilla universe, which last gave us Shin Godzilla, are anyone's guess, though the lizard king has been featured in promotional material for the "Shin Hero Universe", which might just hint at the crossover to end all crossovers in the future.

Will you be checking out this pinball tournament later this week with a Godzilla twist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Press Release