Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fans Celebrate Waluigi Pinball DLC Course

Waluigi Pinball is coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and fans couldn't be more excited. The DLC Wave 2 got announced today and the storied Mario Kart DS course made the cut. A lot of fans have nostalgia for Nintendo's popular handheld. So, it's a no-brainer to bring a crowd-favorite to the massive Switch title. Alongside Waluigi Pinball are New York Minute from Mario Kart Tour, Mario Circuit 3 from Super Mario Kart, Kalimari Desert from Mario Kart 64, Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, Snow Land from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii. A new course was also included with Sky-High Sundae. So, the fans have been well-fed heading into the back half of the year.

"Double your course options with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass! A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart™ series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC! Speed through Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game and nostalgic favorites like DS Waluigi Pinball and Wii Coconut Mall!"

Gas up your karts and put on a new set of tires, Wave 2 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 8/4!



Available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.https://t.co/n63HADbIyQ pic.twitter.com/jk2oEJhLFT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2022

