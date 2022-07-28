Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fans Celebrate Waluigi Pinball DLC Course
Waluigi Pinball is coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and fans couldn't be more excited. The DLC Wave 2 got announced today and the storied Mario Kart DS course made the cut. A lot of fans have nostalgia for Nintendo's popular handheld. So, it's a no-brainer to bring a crowd-favorite to the massive Switch title. Alongside Waluigi Pinball are New York Minute from Mario Kart Tour, Mario Circuit 3 from Super Mario Kart, Kalimari Desert from Mario Kart 64, Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, Snow Land from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii. A new course was also included with Sky-High Sundae. So, the fans have been well-fed heading into the back half of the year.
"Double your course options with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass! A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart™ series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC! Speed through Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game and nostalgic favorites like DS Waluigi Pinball and Wii Coconut Mall!"
Gas up your karts and put on a new set of tires, Wave 2 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 8/4!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2022
Available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.https://t.co/n63HADbIyQ pic.twitter.com/jk2oEJhLFT
What courses are left on your wishlist? Let us know down in the comments!
At long last
Okay Waluigi Pinball made the Wave 2 wait worth it pic.twitter.com/e5EKJCJr3W— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 28, 2022
The OG
*waluigi voice*
pinball time pic.twitter.com/epwOqOCWbv— Memory Card (@MemCardShow) July 28, 2022
What a time!
WALUIGI PINBALL IS FINALLY IN MARIO KART 8
I’M FUCKING SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/F3K8TpW0r8— Michael | Mevans (@MevansOdyssey) July 28, 2022
So wonderful
inject waluigi pinball into my veins pic.twitter.com/L2N5Ho6HZS— ava (@sidonlore) July 28, 2022
We live
*fades to blacks* ... Waluigi Pinball!!! https://t.co/RwqXE5PcX7 pic.twitter.com/32Q5r4mwXI— Alax (@RelaxAlax) July 28, 2022
Vibes!
You’re kidding me… The Waluigi Pinball music is just the remix from Wario Stadium https://t.co/ViwIljjXab— Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) July 28, 2022
Worth the wait
Maybe it's just me but the tracks look a bit better from a visual standpoint compared to what we saw in Wave 1, if that's why the wait was longer than then it was definitely worth it
ALSO WE GOT WALUIGI PINBALL HOLY SHIT https://t.co/jO2HpvcU8X pic.twitter.com/ZaZOzBDhjF— Kaisy (@KaisysDreamland) July 28, 2022
It's really happening
THEY BROUGHT BACK WALUIGI PINBALL LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/CXlbemNLH0— Specs ★ (@some_zelda_nerd) July 28, 2022