Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pinball Cabinets Revealed

Stern Pinball today revealed its new line of pinball machines based on the Emmy Award-winning Star Wars streaming television series The Mandalorian. Stern revealed Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models for the new cabinet. The pinball machines attempt to transport players into a galaxy far, far away, casting them as the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin, who allies himself with important allies including Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker while protecting his foundling, Grogu (a.k.a. The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda). The cabinet also features Migs Mayfeld, Cobb Vanth, Greff Carga, and the villainous Moff Gideon.

“Star Wars is timeless and our players have enjoyed every pinball machine reimagined by the iconic space saga,” said Gary Stern, Chairman/CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc, in a press release. “Stern’s new pinball machine, inspired by The Mandalorian, continues that tradition with an engaging and exciting story for an entirely new generation of fans around the world. Collaborating with Lucasfilm, we have brought all of the suspense, excitement, and action from the Star Wars galaxy into a one-of-a-kind pinball adventure perfect for any location or home gameroom.”

The Mandalorian machine's Premium and Limited Edition models include a "gravity-changing, rotating Encounter upper mini playfield," The motorized rotating playfield includes six stand-up targets, lights, and two full-size flippers. Enemy forces can also ambush players using these models. An inner loop shot activates an up/down horseshoe scoop ramp for fast, repeatable precision shooting.

Per the press release, "Players can navigate their way to multiball mayhem by hitting a unique hanging uplift target attached to a custom-molded Razor Crest ship. Success in hitting the target qualifies a center ramp shot on the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

"Features of The Mandalorian-inspired pinball machines include a large custom sculpture of Grogu, authentic video and audio from seasons one and two, and exclusive custom speech performed by actor Carl Weathers (Greef Karga). The game includes the iconic title theme song by Ludwig Göransson and stunning hand-drawn artwork by Randy Martinez, one of today’s most popular comic artists. "

According to Stern, 750 limited-edition machines will be available. The limited-edition version includes an exclusive full color mirrored backglass inspired by Beskar armor, custom cabinet artwork, custom high gloss powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and Certificate of Authenticity.

The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.