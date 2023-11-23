Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Another Big Leatherface Change

Some big changes are coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre this month, many of which will be related to Leatherface. Earlier this month, Gun Media revealed that the killer will no longer be required for matches, allowing players to have greater freedom to choose between playable characters. Gun Media announced another change coming for the character, and this one relates to the Nicotero Leatherface design that arrived in the game last month. That design was accompanied by a unique chainsaw, and soon players that purchased the skin will be able to use that chainsaw with any Leatherface skin.

"After the last live stream that Matt and I did, we heard the feedback on saw swapping. Matt spoke to Wes, Wes spoke to Ronnie, and the decision was made to bring the Nicotero saw skin to other Leatherface variants, if you own the Nicotero Premium Outfit," Gun Media's community manager wrote on the game's subreddit.

So far, fans seem pretty happy about this change! The Nicotero Leatherface chainsaw not only has a unique design, it also has a different sound. A lot of fans preferred the saw, but also liked the original design for the killer. Now players will have the option of switching back and forth, offering a bit more customization freedom. At this time, no date has been announced for this change, but hopefully it will arrive in the game soon.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Next Update

Since the game's developers have not committed to a date for the swappable chainsaws, it's a safe bet that the new Leatherface option will not arrive in time for the game's next update. On November 28th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be getting a mix of free and paid content. All players will get access to a new map (Nancy's House), as well as a number of different bug fixes. The game will also add two new paid characters: Nancy (a new killer) and Danny (a new victim). These two characters will be available in the game for $9.99 each.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Black Friday Deals

For those that haven't played The Texas Chain Saw Massacre yet, this week should offer the perfect opportunity. A 20% off sale started a few days ago on the PlayStation Store, bringing the game down to $31.99 from its normal $39.99. PC gamers can actually get the game a little bit cheaper by buying it on Steam, where the game is 25% off, bringing it down to $29.99. Both of these sales will be ending on November 28th. That leaves the Microsoft Store as the only platform not offering a discount on the game, but access to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Are you excited for this change to Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Did you purchase the Nicotero Leatherface design last month?