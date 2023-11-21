Texas Chain Saw Massacre Getting Major Update This Month

Fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will have reason to celebrate this month, as a major update is on the way. The update will include a free new map, Nancy's House. Nancy is a new killer making her debut in the game, and there will also be a potential new victim named Danny. While the map is free, the two new characters will be paid content, and will cost $9.99 each. All of this new content will be dropping at the same time as the game's big new patch, which should fix a number of different issues.

Publisher Gun Media has released a new trailer for the game's content, which offers a closer look at the new map, as well as the new characters. In the trailer, the new character Danny can be seen looking for his missing girlfriend. His search brings him to Nancy's House, where the seemingly sweet old lady invites him in and even offers him some tea. Things quickly take a turn as the video shows a photo of Nancy with Cook, and the woman reveals that she's at least partly responsible for the death of Danny's girlfriend. After bludgeoning Danny with a hammer, he tries to make his escape, running out the front door. Unfortunately, it seems there's just as much horror outside as inside! The full trailer can be found in the Tweet below.

Be careful whose door you knock on... pic.twitter.com/wnEhCfYYx7 — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) November 20, 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Release Date

The new update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be arriving on November 28th. Nancy's House marks the first significant free update the game has received since launching back in August. Since then, the game has mostly gotten bug fixes and paid content in the form of new skins. While some of that new content has been fairly high-profile (like Nicotero Leatherface), that hasn't excited players as much as something substantial like a new map. Hopefully the content will be worth the wait, and give fans reason to jump back into the game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Platforms

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game's new update will be available to players on all of these platforms. The game actually launched on Xbox Game Pass, and is even accessible through Xbox Cloud Gaming. With Black Friday quickly approaching, discounts for the game have been made available at multiple retailers. In fact, the PlayStation Store currently has the game offered at a 20% discount, knocking it down to $31.99 from its normal $39.99. That sale ends on November 28th at 2:59 a.m. ET, so those interested in taking advantage should do so sooner, rather than later!

