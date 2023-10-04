Xbox Game Pass Reveals Texas Chainsaw Freebie

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen a lot of attention since its release, with the game attracting millions of players. Part of that success is likely due to its presence on Xbox Game Pass, and with the month of October now here, Ultimate tier subscribers can claim a perfect freebie. The movie Texas Chainsaw was added as a perk today, and will be available through October 31st. Subscribers can find it in the Game Perks section of Game Pass, alongside other current deals. For anyone in need of a horror movie to watch during the Halloween season, a free one is hard to beat!

Texas Chainsaw

Over the decades, there have been a number of different movies in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, starting with 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. That particular film is considered the best in the series, and formed the inspiration for the recent video game. Texas Chainsaw, the movie currently available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, acts as a direct sequel to the 1974 film. As such, it ignores multiple sequels, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 and Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3. With little outside knowledge needed, Texas Chainsaw could be a great option for those that have recently gotten into the franchise!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Video Game

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, arriving on the service back in August. The game is an asymmetric horror title that pits three killers against four survivors. While there have been nine movies in the franchise, publisher Gun Media has stated that it only has the rights to the original 1974 film. That means players should not expect to see any content based on the sequels, including Texas Chainsaw. Gun Media CEO and president Wes Keltner has stated that it is possible that content could arrive based on other movies in the series, but the realities of licensing could make it difficult to pull off. Basically, it all depends on the game's overall success!

Where to Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies

As is the case with so many other horror franchises, finding the movies streaming can be a bit of a headache. The vast majority are currently streaming on Max, but some are also available on Peacock. Then there's Netflix, which just has one movie in the series, but it happens to be the most recent film. Here's where to find and watch all nine movies in the series:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)- Peacock, Shudder

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Part 2- Max

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3- Max

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation- Peacock

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)- Max

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning- Max

Texas Chainsaw- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Peacock

Leatherface- Max

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)- Netflix



