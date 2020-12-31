The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Gaming

It’s time again for ComicBook.com’s annual Golden Issue Awards event where we look at the best of the best that this year had to offer. For the second year in a row, we’ve included video games on our best-of lists to take a look at some of the best single-player and multiplayer games of the year. We’re considering games in a number of different categories this year with the greatest accolade of course being the Game of the Year Award where we vote on 2020’s standout game.

Just as it affected pretty much every other medium imaginable, 2020 was a notably different and unpredictable year for games. Updates, expansions, and entire games got pushed back to faraway months or out of the year entirely due to impromptu working conditions people were forced into as developers and others involved in shipping games shifted to at-home work schedules. Even still, we were able to see plenty of on-time releases or at least games that managed to launch some time in 2020 with many of those being ones that people have been waiting on for some time now.

This year also featured a pair of events that doesn’t happen often at all: The next-gen console launches from Sony and Microsoft. The two respectively released the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition as well as the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S this year. Each console had a limited number of true console launch games to take advantage of the next-gen powers offered by the consoles, but the timing of the releases allowed those games to barely squeak into people’s considerations for best-of-2020 lists.

Because of the small number of true next-gen games released so far, the timing, and the limited availability of the consoles themselves, our Golden Issue nominees for 2020’s awards don’t feature as many PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X exclusives. What we do have though is a number of games that stood out throughout the year whether they capitalized on prior expectations or emerged as breakout hits with new life breathed into them.

ComicBook.com’s staff that’s been actively playing these sorts of games throughout the year have considered and compiled nominees for four different gaming categories. You can check out all the nominees for ComicBook.com’s 2020 Golden Issue Awards for gaming below to see who made the cut, and be sure to keep an eye out for the results later when we decide which games will win the awards.