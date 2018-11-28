New ‘The Art of Anthem’ Limited Edition Art Book Revealed, Coming This Spring

BioWare is doing things a little differently with their upcoming online action-RPG Anthem and many are wondering what this new direction means for the developer and their play experience. But it’s not just Javelins and fun with friends, the game also offers stunning environments to explore teeming with intriguing creatures and adventures to partake in. To uncover even more about what this incredible new world has to offer, Dark Horse has announced that they are partnering up with BioWare once again for a fan-worthy new art book and we’ve got your exclusive first look and the newly unveiled Limited Edition!

Dark Horse revealed to us exclusively the first look at the incredible cover art for the newest book, seen below. Similar to previous art we’ve seen of the upcoming online adventure, this is just a small glimpse at what BioWare fans have to look forward to when it comes to Anthem’s charms. According to the publisher themselves, “The Art of Anthem Limited Edition features hundreds of pieces of artwork with developer commentary detailing the creation of BioWare’s groundbreaking new game. Our expertly-designed limited edition volume features a die-cut clamshell case, a gallery-quality art print, an exclusive cover, and a metallic-printed and embossed miniature replica of an ancient Fort Tarsis mural, making it an essential addition to any hardcore gamer’s collection!”

With an incredibly talented team behind the latest art compilation, featuring well-known names in the comics industry such as Mac Walters and Alexander Freed back once more as the writers and Eduardo Fransico as the artist, this art book is yet another way to share in that excitement for what BioWare has been working hard on for the last few years.

The latest in the Anthem line with Dark Horse officially goes on sale March 26, 2019. For the Limited Edition, it will retail for $79.99, with the standard hard cover coming in at $39.99. Both will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local! UPDATE: Pre-orders for the standard edition are already live on Amazon.

As for the game itself, Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game itself according to BioWare:

“Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player’s choice of Javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.”

