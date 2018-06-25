The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Now Available For Free

During this month’s Xbox press conference before the Electronic Entertainment Expo, it was confirmed that we would be getting a new side chapter in the Life Is Strange series focusing on a young boy and his fantasy-based superhero adventures. Well, today’s the day you can take flight with Captain Spirit!

Square Enix has announced that Life is Strange: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is now available to download free of charge. You can get it here on Xbox One, download it here on PlayStation 4 and enjoy it here on Steam.

There are a couple of notes surrounding its release. First off, it doesn’t have any Achievements or Trophies, so don’t bother digging for those. However it does have events whereas your decisions will actually tie in with the forthcoming Life Is Strange 2 which is coming this September. Third, it does have mature language and situations so it’s not necessarily for children. But then again, Life Is Strange has always been that way.

Oh, and did we mention it was free?

Here’s a quick synopsis about the game, straight from the Steam page:

Have you ever dreamt of being a superhero? Meet Chris, a creative and imaginative 9 year old boy who escapes reality with fantastical adventures as his alter ego, the Awesome Captain Spirit!

Return to your childhood and play a touching and heart-warming one-of-a-kind narrative experience from the directors and development team behind the BAFTA award winning game Life is Strange.

Captain Spirit is a free demo set in the Life is Strange Universe that contains links to the brand new story & characters of Life is Strange 2.

KEY FEATURES:

An original narrative experience set in the Life is Strange universe

Play as Chris and his super-hero alter-ego, Captain Spirit

Complete a series of missions as Captain Spirit and discover secret unlockable content.

Some choices and actions will link to your Life is Strange 2 experience.

Although it really works more as a lengthy demo for Life Is Strange 2, Captain Spirit looks to be a great side series to get you excited for the forthcoming sequel. Check out the trailer below and get ready for adventure!