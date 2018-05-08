The Crew 2 Drops New Trailer Showing Off the Game’s Motorcycle Options

Though we still have another month to go before we can play The Crew 2, the team over at Ubisoft wants to share with fans just how much of a selection they have to offer in their latest game. For those Harley lovers, we’ve got some really good news for you.
The open-world racing game, in addition to the already confirmed vehicles thus far, will include an impressive line-up of big-name motorcycles for those that prefer the 2-wheeled experience on free-to-travel roads. For those that want the most recognizable bike, the Harley Davidson Iron 883 2017 bike will be the perfect pairing for showing off that inner badass.
- Porsche – 911 GT3 RS 2016
- Proto – Alpha Mark II 2018
- Mazda – RX7 2002
- Audi – TT-RS Coupe 2017
- Chevrolet – Camaro RS 1969
- Mercedes-AMG – C 63 Touring Car 2016
- Maserati – Gran Turismo S 2009
- Porsche – 911 GT3 Cup
- Ford – Mustang GT Fastback 2015
- Pagani – Huayra 2012
- DCB – M31 WIDEBODY 2018
- Jaguar Vector – V40R 2018
- Zivko – Edge 540 V3 1993
- Pilatus – PC-21 2007
- Hummer – H1 Alpha Evo 1 Rally Raid Edition 2016
- Ford – F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017
- Abarth – 500 Monster Truck Edition 2008
Newly revealed motorcycles:
- KTM – 450 EXEC 2015
- Harley Davidson – IRON 883 2017
- Ducati – Diavel 2015
- Indian Motorcycle – Chief Dark Horse 2015
- KTM – 450 Rally 2015
For more about the game itself, which is dropping on June 29th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:
“The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.”
- Push boundaries and take on new experiences in iconic locations. Fly and spin through fog and clouds above the snowcapped Rocky Mountains, burn rubber in the backstreets of New York City, sweep through the Mississippi River, and explore every inch of the Grand Canyon. Driving your dream hypercar, riding some of the most iconic American bikes, and taking control of the swiftest aerobatic planes and powerboats: opportunities for fun and challenges are limitless in a fully redesigned USA.
- Join four different motorsports families from around the country: street and pro racers, off-road experts, and freestylers. They’ll hook you up with new rides, and they’ll introduce you to their own unique motorsports culture and set of disciplines. Through competitions and chance encounters, find and hone your personal style, collect and customize your dream rides, show them off in your HQ, and make your mark on the entire US motorsports scene.
- The world of The Crew 2 is fueled by the need to share your personal accomplishments and unique moments with friends and others – break records and be a pioneer! Every time you achieve something, it will be saved as a new challenge for other players, while you will be encouraged to surpass the feats of others. Capture and share all of your best moments with the press of a button.