The Crew 2 Drops New Trailer Showing Off the Game’s Motorcycle Options

Though we still have another month to go before we can play The Crew 2, the team over at Ubisoft wants to share with fans just how much of a selection they have to offer in their latest game. For those Harley lovers, we’ve got some really good news for you.

The open-world racing game, in addition to the already confirmed vehicles thus far, will include an impressive line-up of big-name motorcycles for those that prefer the 2-wheeled experience on free-to-travel roads. For those that want the most recognizable bike, the Harley Davidson Iron 883 2017 bike will be the perfect pairing for showing off that inner badass.

Porsche – 911 GT3 RS 2016

Proto – Alpha Mark II 2018

Mazda – RX7 2002

Audi – TT-RS Coupe 2017

Chevrolet – Camaro RS 1969

Mercedes-AMG – C 63 Touring Car 2016

Maserati – Gran Turismo S 2009

Porsche – 911 GT3 Cup

Ford – Mustang GT Fastback 2015

Pagani – Huayra 2012

DCB – M31 WIDEBODY 2018

Jaguar Vector – V40R 2018

Zivko – Edge 540 V3 1993

Pilatus – PC-21 2007

Hummer – H1 Alpha Evo 1 Rally Raid Edition 2016

Ford – F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017

Abarth – 500 Monster Truck Edition 2008

Newly revealed motorcycles:

KTM – 450 EXEC 2015

Harley Davidson – IRON 883 2017

Ducati – Diavel 2015

Indian Motorcycle – Chief Dark Horse 2015

KTM – 450 Rally 2015

For more about the game itself, which is dropping on June 29th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.”