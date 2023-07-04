The Division 2 Players Punished for Exploiting XP Bug

There's been a The Division 2 bug present in the game's Descent mode for awhile now, a bug that's led to players quickly amassing impossible amounts of experience and SHD level progression. Some players have been taking advantage of the bug by exploiting it as much as they can while others have stayed away from it and warned others to do the same lest they get punished by Ubisoft once the crackdown finally commenced. It seems the latter party was correct in this case as Ubisoft has now announced plans to punish those who took advantage of the bug.

If you never knew of the bug before, there's not much point in learning how to do it now since it's been outlawed, but it dealt with joining a player who was already in the Descent mode. In doing so, players could essentially skip all the hard work and reap the rewards. So long as you had someone who was willing to help you out, it was a fast track to easy progression.

That's what some players thought anyway prior to Ubisoft's announcement from Tuesday. A post shared via the game's Twitter account confirmed that Ubisoft was aware of players "who have systematically used the exploits" and that actions would be taken.

"As a result, we will be imposing appropriate sanctions on the players involved in accordance with our policies," Ubisoft said. "First-time offenders who have exploited this feature will receive a two-week suspension starting immediately and will be unable to play Tom Clancy's The Division 2 during this time. Furthermore, sanctioned players' accounts will be flagged, and any further offence will result in an increased suspension duration. Multiple offences will result in a permanent suspension."

And yes, there will be rollbacks, too. Those who abused the exploit will see their accounts regressed to jake it so that all progress earned through the exploit will be reset. Players joked weeks ago when the bug first started making waves that the "amount of salt If they do rollbacks and bans will be hilarious," and it looks like we'll probably start seeing that soon now that something's being done about the bug.