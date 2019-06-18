The Division 2 Releases Title Update 4 and the Gunner Specialization

Ubisoft’s big Title Update 4 is now out for The Division 2, and that means there’s another Specialization for players to experiment with. This new Specialization is called the “Gunner,” and it’s the first post-launch release of its kind. Those who play as a Gunner will wield a massive minigun capable of laying down a hail of bullets to suppress enemies and have new skills and items used to outmaneuver and take down enemies. This Specialization is free for anyone who has the game’s Year 1 Pass, but everyone else will have to complete some Special Field Research challenges to get the Specialization.

The trailer above was released alongside the Title Update 4 to show off what the Gunner is capable of with its minigun, Banshee Signature Skill, and Riot Foam Grenade. Revving up and firing miniguns will be your primary source of damage while the Banshee can get enemies out from behind cover by assaulting them with a disorienting effect. Foam Grenades are used to pin enemies down and make it so that they can’t move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunners’ miniguns have an added effect that grants them armor based on the amount of Specialization ammo they’re carrying, but there are some downsides to the weapon.

“When activated, The Gunner receive bonus armour based on the amount of Specialization ammunition they are carrying and can easily tank incoming damage for short periods of time while using their Minigun to suppress their enemies,” Ubisoft said about the new Specialization in a previous post. “There’s a catch though – when the weapon is drawn, the Gunner can’t enter cover, vault or roll.”

For times where the minigun won’t cut it or when a quick weapon swap is needed, the Gunner also comes with a P320 XCompact as a sidearm.

By completing the five in-game challenges, players will unlock the Gunner Specialization. Since people with the Year 1 Pass will already have the Gunner now that the update has been released, they’ve got some different rewards waiting for them for completing the challenges.

“If you have the Year 1 Pass, you will instantly unlock the Gunner Specialization,” Ubisoft said when the Gunner was first detailed. “You can still take on the Special Field Research, but as you progress through the stages you will unlock additional, exclusive cosmetic rewards; the Fisticuffs and Front Flex emotes, Charcoal and Detritus gear dyes, Rosethorn and Pineapple weapon skins, the Gunner mask and the Gunner specialization uniform.”

The Division 2’s Title Update 4 and its new Gunner specialization are now available across all platforms.