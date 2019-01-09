New ‘The Division’ Comic Hides a Neat ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Easter Egg

The Division: Extremis Malis comic from Dark Horse is available now and brings with it an intense tale set before the events in The Division 2. Earlier today we shared an exclusive preview of the new comic, as well as an interview with the series writer, but one keen-eyed reader noticed something something outside of the main storyline: A Ubisoft crossover of franchises.

I’ll admit, I totally missed this during my reading of the first issue but Kotaku’s Stephen Totilo had that keen-eye! He shared a small panel of the new comic over on his twitter of a clever nod to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed:

It’s not to see that even with the world going to crap, people will still sit down and enjoy a bit of Assassin’s Creed. “Everything is true, nothing is permitted” and everyone loves a little crossover action!

As far as the new comics series goes, the first issue is available now! For more about this new comic series, Dark Horse tells us “Months after a bioweapon attack devastated New York City, the Division agents are the last hope of a United States struggling to hold itself together. During a mission gone wrong, Division Agent Caleb Dunne’s partner is gruesomely killed and Dunne vows to track down the mysterious woman responsible. As he gathers clues to her wherabouts, he uncovers a grave threat to a nation already on the brink of total collapse.”

Excited for the latest adventure? You can also check out our full interview from earlier to learn even more about the new narrative, including how this all fits into The Division universe!