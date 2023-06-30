The Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5 Will Likely Be Xbox Exclusive, Reveals Microsoft Executive

It seems like The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5, along with other Bethesda games, will be Xbox exclusives. A few years ago, Microsoft made the expensive move to acquire ZeniMax, the umbrella that owns developers such as Bethesda Game Studios. This was a pretty big acquisition as they're responsible for some of the most successful RPGs and franchises in all of gaming. Microsoft has continued to support existing games made by the developers on PlayStation and even released a few timed-exclusives from these teams on PlayStation. However, earlier this year Redfall released as an Xbox/PC exclusive and later this year, the biggest game Bethesda has released since Fallout 4, Starfield, will also be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Still, there's been a lot of question on whether or not Xbox will make existing franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls exclusive to Xbox. There was an argument made that the aforementioned 2023 titles are new IP, so it's not taking anything away from PlayStation. Xbox boss Phil Spencer also said that he doesn't even know what platforms will be available when The Elder Scrolls 6 releases because it's at least five years away from releasing. However, as part of a testimony from Xbox CFO Tim Stuart for the Microsoft vs. FTC hearing, it was revealed that Phil Spencer made a decision in November 2021 to make all future ZeniMax games exclusive. Shortly after that meeting, Stuart asked Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty if he understood the situation right: "All games going forward?" Stuart asked. "Not just new IP, but ALL games going forward? Wow."

Booty responded: "Phil [Spencer] told them all titles going foward, Xbox exclusive." So, unless Xbox decides to change its line of thinking, which is certainly possible given the long wait we have for The Elder Scrolls 6 and certainly Fallout 5, these games will probably be exclusive to Xbox. It's certainly not ideal for fans of these franchises on PlayStation, but maybe things will change in the future.

