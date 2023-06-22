PS5 Fans Start Petition to Stop The Elder Scrolls 6 From Being Exclusive to Xbox

Xbox has yet confirm The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive and skip the PS5, but that is the expectation. There are a couple of reasons for PlayStation fans to hold out hope that the next game from Bethesda Games Studios after Starfield will come to PS5, or potentially PS6 depending on when it releases, however, there's even more reason to expect it to be an Xbox console exclusive. To this end, some PlayStation fans have started a petition to ensure this doesn't happen.

What's the argument of the petition, which was posted to Change.org? Well, the petition evokes Skyrim, the latest mainline installment in the series, which was multi-platform. Of course, many of the millions that played Skyrim played it on PS3 and then PS4 later on. In other words, the petition seems to suggest Microsoft has a responsibility to honor these fans.

"As a fan of the Elder Scrolls series I'm outraged. Microsoft is making Elder Scrolls 6 exclusive to Xbox and PC after the purchased of the company Bethesda.... before you say anything I know Elder Scrolls 3 was exclusive to Xbox and PC and I will argue the fact that the series is more popular now then it was back then in no small part due to the game being on Xbox and Playstation," reads the petition. "Fans of the series and casual fans who only played Skyrim should boycott this game until they reverse their decision. Make the Elder Scrolls series for everyone and not just 50% of gamers. Thanks for your support."

The petition was started this week, and initially, it was off to a very slow start; however, it's starting to pick up. At the moment of writing this, it's nearing 1,500 signatures.

"We are in an economic downfall... we can't afford to buy consoles just to play one game. Plus it would be ridiculous to limit it to one platform... more platforms equals more people purchasing the game," adds a comment on the petition from someone who signed it.

Of course, this petition is unlikely to have any impact on whatever decision Microsoft ends up making. And it's also worth noting this petition may not be in good faith. The console wars are raging again, and this could just be Xbox fans having some fun at the expense of PlayStation fans. That said, as always, feel free to weigh in on the discussion via the comments section. Should Xbox make The Elder Scrolls 6 an Xbox console exclusive?