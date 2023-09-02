The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Sheds Light on Potential Release Date

A new update about the development of The Elder Scrolls 6 potentially sheds light on the game's rumored release date. This week, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls 6 finally entered production after years of pre-production. Why was the game in pre-production since its announcement in 2018? Well, because its developer, Betehsda Game Studios, has been busy with Starfield. Starfield is about to be out though, which means the team is slowly turning its attention to The Elder Scrolls 6. And with the game entering production, we can now get a good idea of when it could release.

To gauge when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release, you need to look no further than previous Bethesda Game Studios releases. First, there is Starfield, which is understood to have begun development sometime around 2015. This means it took it a whopping eight years to make. That said, it's unclear how much of this eight years was loss to pre-production and the studio's development of Fallout 76, though it was only a co-developer on this project. Meanwhile, its previous games didn't take this long. Fallout 4 took roughly four years and Skyrim roughly took three years.

The Elder Scrolls 6 will probably take longer than four years of active development considering game development simply takes longer now than it used to. Five years seems reasonable though. If it does take five years, the game would be out around 2028. As noted Starfield began development in 2015, but with Fallout 76 in the works until 2018 it's hard to gauge how long it truly took. It appears five to six years is more reflective than eight years.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. What we confidently know is the game won't be out anytime soon if it's only now starting production. It will be at least four years before it releases, if not longer. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think The Elder Scrolls 6 will release and what would you like to see from it?