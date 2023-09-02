New Xbox Series X Free Download Comes at the Perfect Time

Xbox Series X users have a new free download and it comes right at the perfect time. In just four days, the biggest Xbox release of this generation comes out: Starfield. The new game from Bethesda Game Studios -- the studio behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- has one of the highest Metacritic scores of 2023 and naturally has many Xbox fans excited. Thanks to early access, many have already started to play the RPG, but the vast majority of Xbox fans anticipating the game will have to wait a few more days. If you're one of those Xbox fans, there's no way to make time go by faster, but you can lean into the hype with the aforementioned free download.

More specifically, Xbox and Bethesda have gone ahead and released a new Xbox Series X dynamic background for Starfield. For those that don't know, a dynamic background is a background that moves. This is different than a static background that has no movement. That said, the dynamism of this new background is minimal.

It's unclear how long this free download is available. It's possible it's only until the game releases, but typically once these free themes are released they are permanent options for every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X owner, or at least that's how it has worked so far. As for the actual theme, it's a wallpaper version of the game's original key art. And it fits quite nicely as an Xbox Series X|S background, especially with the new home design, which has made the tiles smaller and pushed them further down the screen in favor of showing off the background more.

A new Dynamic Background for Starfield is now available on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/0TTbrtc9Jv — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 30, 2023

Starfield is set to release worldwide on September 6 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it releases it will be available via a $69.99 purchase and via Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the game and all things Xbox, click here.

"During my time with Starfield, I've gotten lost in caves and abandoned research facilities for no real reason at all, only to come out much richer with off-the-books 'quests' completed and a more fleshed-out world to show for it," reads the opening of our review of the game. "I've also gone up against more bullet sponges than I care to recall, with some enemies floating away comically in a low-gravity environment after a single smack while others soaked up shotgun shells like their spacesuits were as alien as some of the lifeforms you'll come across. Across those journeys, I've experienced the highs and lows of companionship, such as finding the perfect crewmate only for them to end up abandoned when they returned home bugged and unable to speak. Suffice it to say, Bethesda is definitely back."