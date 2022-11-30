The Elder Scrolls 6 Director Todd Howard Gives New Update on Release Date

Todd Howard, the director of Bethesda's upcoming RPG The Elder Scrolls VI, has said that he has a general idea of when the game will end up releasing. Currently, Howard and those at Bethesda Game Studios are focused on developing Starfield, which is set to come to Xbox Series X and PC in the first half of 2023. Beyond this, the studio has already confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will end up being its next project afterward. And while there's still essentially nothing that we know about the sixth mainline Elder Scrolls title, Howard has now spoken a bit more about the game's current development.

In a new conversation with Lex Fridman, Howard opened up about The Elder Scrolls VI and when it might actually release. While Howard was obviously very dodgy about this topic, he did say that he has an idea of when the game will arrive. Still, he stressed that this window is incredibly far away and also expressed that, like many fans, he wishes he could play it right now.

"I have a vague idea," Howard said of the game's launch window. "I wish it was soon. We want 'em out too, you know? I wish they didn't take as long as they did but they do. Look, if I could go back in time, it would never have been my plan to wait as long as it's taken for [The Elder Scrolls VI]. "

Howard went on to add that so much of his life has been dedicated to working on various Elder Scrolls games that he begins to miss that world when he's been away for too long. Additionally, he also talked about how those at Bethesda are making sure that The Elder Scrolls VI doesn't simply meet expectations, but like Skyrim, it remains a game that players can continue playing for a long period of time after it releases.

Again, there's essentially nothing that we know about The Elder Scrolls VI at the moment as Bethesda has yet to even confirm what region the game will take place in. Whenever it does arrive, though, it will likely be exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms.

