New Elder Scrolls Game Released, and It's Free

A new Elder Scrolls game has been released and it's free. Unfortunately, it's not The Elder Scrolls 6 that Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios have delivered as a surprise -- nor the rumored remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion -- but a brand new simulation game called The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which has released in early access form for Android via Google Play as a free-to-play game. And for those that have played Fallout Shelter, the game should be very familiar.

At the moment of publishing, the game, which has soft-launched, is not available on iOS devices or any other platforms. That said, unless it's a complete dud and no one plays it, this should change over time as Fallout Shelter came to not only all mobile devices, but consoles and PC as well.

"From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developer behind The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes The Elder Scrolls: Castles-a new mobile game that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne."

Key Features:

Build Your Dynasty - Tell your story for generations-each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?

Manage Your Castle - Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!

Rule Your Kingdom - Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.

Complete Epic Quests – Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Sc

At the moment of publishing, there's no available trailer for the new release. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, however, considering this is a soft launch, there's a chance there will be no media for the game yet.